CLEWISTON, Fla. — Nestled in the heart of the Everglades on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation , you'll find a museum dedicated to preserving the heritage of some of Florida's natives.

Here are five things you should know about the Seminole Tribe’s Ah Tah Thi Ki Museum before you visit:

1. The Ah Tah Thi Ki Museum is located in Clewiston, Florida and is dedicated to helping preserve the history and culture of the Seminole Indian tribes that settled in the state over a century ago.

2. At the museum you can experience everything from re-enactments and shows, to some 180,000 unique artifacts that show the history of the Seminole Indians.

3. Outside the museum they have a mile-long boardwalk that wraps through the Everglades as well as an authentic Seminole Tribe village, where you can watch re-enactments.

4. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. For more information on events, be sure to check out their website .