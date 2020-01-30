We are one month into 2020: how are your resolutions?

Some have been working on their physical health, while others, like Elise Addeo, are working on their financial wellness.

"I don't think I understand a lot of things about finance in general," said Elise Addeo, a 22-year-old from Buffalo.

"With the younger demographic they are struggling with paying down their debt. People who are a bit older, approaching retirement, want to make sure they are OK," said Raymond Pavicich of Buffalo.

No matter your age, financial awareness and stability has become a common trend.

"We all have a budget. That’s your starting point," said Joseph Philippone, vice president of KeyBank in Buffalo.

Philippone says a major key to being financially savvy is making your budget realistic.

"Know your true spending patterns, actually pay attention to your bank account. What's going in, what's coming out. That's a way to plan your budget moving forward," advised Philippone.

The biggest faux pas? Impulsive buying.

"Whether it’s in store or online, things are set up to make sure that you buy instantly. To curb that though, pay attention to the budget you've set forth for yourself," he said.

Philippone adds use a mobile app, like KeyBank’s, to help stay on track.

He also advises that if you really need help with your finances, see your banker.

"Our bankers are set up and ready to have the conversation and have an understanding of your finances to help you reach your goal," he said.

Small steps make big impacts. The time is now to make financial changes so you’re seeing "green" in 2021.