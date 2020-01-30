Erie County residents who received an extra charge on their property tax bill don’t need to worry about the fee.

It was a clerical error, and county leaders have figured out a way to provide a refund.

The Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services said people who live in towns with populations of 10,000 or more were overcharged for college chargebacks, which are something taxpayers pay when county residents attend community colleges in other counties.

Erie County said this year's budget has a significantly lower chargeback cost, so now the county owes some residents money.

People who were overcharged will receive a refund of $6.79 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Residents who were overcharged are instructed to still pay the full amount listed on their tax bill by the due date. The county will later send out a revised tax bill with the refund check.

Those checks will be sent out in two waves, first in March and then in June.