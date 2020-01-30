PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A trip to Indian Shores’ Legacy Vacation Resorts gives a whole new meaning to going green. The property recently obtained B Corporation Certification.

“B Corp certification for those who are unfamiliar is the highest level of environmental and social impact a company can have,” said Lorin Augeri, founder of Saturday PR, the firm representing Legacy Vacation Resorts.

Legacy Vacation Resorts attained B Corporation Certification last March:

Certified B Corporation businesses meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose

B Corp certification assesses the overall positive impact of the company, not just the product or service offered

There are more than 2,780 Certified B Corps around the globe, such as: Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s and Seventh Generation

Legacy recently underwent an eco-friendly transformation.

“Every element was taken into consideration, from low VOC paints to LED-efficient lighting all around the property, even over here in the properties that we have where the tap water is safe to drink we have signage encouraging people to use the tap water, refillable pitcher for our guests to use,” said Augeri. “Even housekeeping utilizes green and eco-friendly cleaners and then we have recycling bins here for mixed use recycling in the closets," said Augeri. "Another element that we’re really proud of is the elimination of our small single-use amenities, so in the showers and in every single room, you’re going to find these larger, refillable pumps."

You’ll also find:

Programmable thermostats

Electric car chargers

Energy-efficient appliances and fixtures

“We focus on a triple bottom line, people, planet profit," said Augeri.

When asked how this could change tourism and how it could change how people travel, the answer focused on inspiration.

“Hoping that we can use our success as an example and inspire other hospitality organizations to follow in a similar path and also use their business as a force for good,” said Augeri.

A hope to inspire people in the industry and inspire guests to consider going green and take some new habits with them.

“We want this to be their best souvenir, is learning a little bit about what they can do back at home,” said Augeri.

The company has eight other locations across Florida (Tampa, Lake Buena Vista, Palm Coast), and New Jersey, Colorado and Nevada.