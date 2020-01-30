CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you have what it takes to work at the Carolinas' premiere entertainment destination? Carowinds announced Thursday they are looking to fill thousands of open positions with energetic and enthusiastic people to help make 2020 one of their best years yet.

Carowinds will host a job fair on Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harmony Hall restaurant

More than 4,000 positions are needing to be filled

All are welcome to apply, applicants must be at least 16 years old

The park says a job fair will take place on Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Harmony Hall.

Carowinds says more than 4,000 positions are available throughout the park, including admissions, food and beverage, security, merchandise, games, park services, aquatics, and ride operations.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Adults looking to supplement their income and retirees are also welcome to apply.

Attendees shoould enter through the park's main entrance. Anyone unable to attend the February 8 job fair can apply online by clicking here, or come by Carowinds' employment office Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.