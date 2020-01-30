CELEBRATION, Fla. — Anthony Todt, the Celebration dad accused of killing his wife and three kids, has been formally charged with second-degree murder in connection to their deaths.

According to court records, State Attorney Aramis Ayala filed the charges against Todt Wednesday.

Upon arrest, Anthony Todt was initially charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of Megan Todt, 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoey. He’s also accused of killing their dog Breezy.

It's currently unclear why the charges were updated.

The decomposing bodies of the four were found in a two-story home January 13 on the 200 block of Reserve Place in the Disney-designed community of Celebration. Detectives say the bodies were found upstairs in the bedroom, covered up with a blanket or wrapped in one.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said the murders happened sometime in late December, and that Anthony Todt admitted to the killings. Three of the four family members had been stabbed, autopsy records revealed.

Deputies were helping federal agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in serving an arrest warrant to Todt when they found the bodies. Federal records show Anthony Todt was a physical therapist who was the subject of a HHS investigation into health care fraud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.