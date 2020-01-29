ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will be the first state in the country to implement a mass-shooter threat-assessment program for law enforcement officers, Gov. Ron DeSantis says.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday with Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Richard Swearingen from Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin resort.

The program is called the Unified Threat Assessment Strategy, which DeSantis says will help educate officers about warning signs that could identify potential mass shooters and what to do to intervene.

Officials hope the program is a step toward preventing tragedies such as the Parkland school shooting.

The law enforcement threat assessment training will start in July for recruits and then will be rolled out to other law enforcement officers.

DeSantis also said he's actively reviewing the Nicole Montalvo murder case , which has led to an escalating dispute between Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Montalvo was brutally killed, and her remains were found at the home of her in-laws. But no one has been formally charged with her murder.

The dispute prompted Attorney General Ashley Moody to write a letter to DeSantis about the case. In it, she said Gibson had contacted her about Ayala and that the Office of Statewide Prosecution thinks there are charges that could be filed.

"It’s not about personalities, it’s about protecting the public and doing justice for victims and their families. And that means I work with people I personally don't care for, but I'm not not going to work with them to the detriment of the public. ... I don't know what’s going on, but I can tell you from my office, we’re looking at it in a subset of perspective, and we want to do the right thing."

DeSantis said he's met with the Sheriff’s Office and the Montalvo family about this.

He also said the case can be assigned to another prosecutor’s office, but only if there is a basis to do that.

"We have a lot of focus sometimes on the criminals, but not always on the victim and their families. So that is something that I am always focused on," DeSantis said.