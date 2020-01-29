ORLANDO, Fla. — A church called Prince of Peace was the setting Tuesday night for a police program on preparing for a dangerous situation, like an active shooter.

Church safety can include cameras, alarms, lighting, armed security

Police say there is no one-stop shop

Orlando Police said church security is layered. There isn't just one solution.

Dozens of people came out to the Lutheran church Tuesday night to listen and take notes while hearing security options for places of worship, talking detection and protection.

"Detection is kind of like cameras, alarm systems, lighting, and also volunteers. Protection would be armed security, unarmed security, dense locks, dense doors, dense windows," Orlando Police Department Master Officer Kevlon Kirkpatrick said.

Orlando Police were not pointing people in any one direction, just giving all the options.

"There's no one-stop shop. There's an abundance of things they should do. They shouldn't just add an alarm system without adding good lighting," Kirkpatrick said.

A bill that would allow more guns in churches is House Bill 1437 "Safety of Religious Institutions," co-introduced by Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Lake County.

"Although you're allowed to bring one into a church, you can't bring one into a school. What this basically does, your private church schools that are attached to a church, it's up to the church if they want to allow their parishioners to go into that part of a campus with a firearm," Sabatini said.

Sabatini said the bill is all about safety.

"This is a big win for the Second Amendment and the First Amendment, and most importantly I think this is the kind of bill that I think makes churchgoers feel a little bit more safe," Sabatini said.

House Bill 1437 just passed its first committee. However, there is no companion bill in the Senate.