TAMPA, Fla. — A Feeding Tampa Bay program called Fresh Force helped a Tampa woman, who was part of the first graduating class last month, earn a job at a restaurant café.

All 13 graduates from first class placed in jobs

Program teaches culinary skills, also logistics, truck driving

“It gives you a skill, it gives you a talent,” said Fresh Force graduate Carmela Dubbs, 43. “It helps you with employment services, helps you with placement of a job.”

Dubbs found herself in a Feeding Tampa Bay food line after moving to Tampa from Alaska. She said she didn’t have enough money to buy food after a school lost its accreditation two weeks before her graduation and then she was struck by a car.

“I didn’t have enough money to buy food, I didn’t have enough money to renew my nursing license and even if I could physically work as a nurse, which I couldn’t because of the restrictions from being hit, I didn’t have that money,” she said. “I spent $24,000 in cash and handed it over to that school and it was gone.”

Dubbs decided to take the 10-week Fresh Force culinary program and got a job managing the kitchen at Endeavr Coffee in Tampa.

The owner, Roberto Torres, also sits on the Feeding Tampa Bay Board and decided to give Dubbs a second chance.

“We didn’t have to teach her anything new,” he said. “It’s a very advanced training that allows the opportunity to just plug her right into the kitchen.”

Feeding Tampa Bay Chief Programs Officer Matt Spence said the workforce development program also offers skills in the areas of warehouse logistics and truck driving.

“We want to work together with the community to make sure that those who are hungry have an opportunity to move forward with their lives and get out of a food line,” he said. “Which is why we created the Fresh Force program.”

Spence said nearly all of the 13 graduates from the first class have been placed into jobs.