CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Finding work can be tough, but finding work with a disability can be even harder. To help with this issue, nonprofit EmployU is helping those with disabilities find work and coaching them to continue their successes.

Barista Kevin Root starts each work day the same — with a smile and a hello. For the 37-year-old Starbucks employee, landing this job was one tall task.

“I just love the way (EmployU works) with me about you know, all the issues that I have and how they accommodate me despite other things that I can’t control,” Root said.

Not in control was a driver going at least 90 mph on a 40 mph road in Winter Garden in March 2015. That car crashed into Root, putting him in the hospital and leading him to 50 surgeries.

Root suffered more than 100 broken bones and doctors drilled his brain three times.

“I was in agony. Like, the only way to define it is infinity times 40,” Root recalled.

A large portion of his body is now made up of titanium. Over 90 percent of his stomach is made from a pig’s stomach, and parts of his memory are gone for good.

Before the car crash, Root owned a 7-Eleven on the corner of State Road 434 and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. He was a proud franchisee owner, but he has a tough time even remembering that.

In 2019, after four years of unemployment, Root found EmployU, a nonprofit organization that specializes in finding people with disabilities jobs.

“With Kevin, he wasn’t sure what he could do with his body because of the injuries,” said EmployU Employment Specalist Anthony DiCarlo.

Root explained prospective employers weren’t sure either, and no one was willing to find out.

“The moment they find out you are disabled, you're not considered." Root said. “As soon as they see after that I have a disability, they put me underground.”

After months of working with Anthony, EmployU was able to brew up a work opportunity.

“It’s a haul, because you know when we meet, the promise is if you work with me as a team and have that passion like Kevin does, we’ll get you a job," DiCarlo explained. "I can’t guarantee tomorrow, but we’ll get there eventually”

In the past eight years, EmployU, which was founded inside a Casselberry office, has placed more than 3,500 people with a disability into jobs and are currently working with close to 2,500 people across the state.

“We’re having more people come to our company than we’ve ever had," said EmployU Founder and Executive Director Keith Bourkney. "We are also growing. We are expanding our services to other counties. Right now we are in about 42 counties in the state of Florida.”

Kevin currently works about 16 hours a week, because he can only stand on his feet for about four hours at a time, but it’s four hours a day with a constant smile on his face. After four years of steaming because he couldn’t find work, Kevin is now thankful for EmployU and for helping him get the chance he so desperately wanted.

“For the first time since I almost died, I felt proud of myself,” Root said while pouring a coffee.

What Kevin now looks forward to most, is his next shift. The next big task Kevin Would like to take is to write a book about how he has overcome adversity and landed back on his feet after the crash.