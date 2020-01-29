OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail after admitting he attacked a baby girl at least four times, including squeezing her with all his might on three occasions to stop her from crying, detectives say.

Homer Bishop Justice Tuzo accused of abusing baby girl

Suspect says he squeezed baby hard 3 times

Tuzo said he suffers from PTSD, bipolar disorder

Tuzo, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies were alerted after the 6-week-old baby was brought to a hospital with a broken arm January 20, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“During the investigation, detectives spoke with the victim’s mother who stated she had left the victim in the care of Tuzo for about an hour, when she returned she noticed the victim’s arm appeared broken,” the agency said in a statement.

The mother, whose name was not released, asked Tuzo what happened. He said a 2-year-old in the house was jumping on the bed and fell on the baby, his arrest affidavit states.

The mother noticed the broken arm while he was changing the baby’s clothes. Tuzo initially denied any knowledge of the injury, the affidavit states.

He later told authorities he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder, adding that he may have blacked out.

His relationship to the child, if any, was not disclosed.

“An exam revealed that the infant had multiple fractures in her arm, it also showed that she had numerous rib fractures that were showing signs of healing,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Tuzo initially denied knowing about the baby's injuries. Later, Tuzo admitted to detectives the baby wouldn’t stop crying when he was watching her January 17.

He lost control and yanked the baby out of her rocker by her arms, causing fractures to her arm and shoulder, detectives said.

“He also admitted that on at least three separate occasions, while holding the victim, he would lose control when she would cry and squeeze the victim between his forearm and chest with all his force,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tuzo said he used enough force to break the baby’s ribs and knew doing that was likely to cause serious injuries.

“Defendant stated that he knew he could have caused even more severe injuries than what happened,” his arrest report said. “The defendant stated that the first squeezing incident occurred when the victim was about 3-4 weeks old and the last squeezing incident occurred approximately a week prior to incident on January 17, 2020.”