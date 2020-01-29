DELTONA, Fla. — The Deltona City Commission on Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of embattled City Manager Jane Shang, ending a rocky tenure that began almost five years ago.

Shang, whose annual salary was $175,000, gets 20 weeks of severance under Florida law and, according to her contract, all accrued sick and vacation time, Mayor Heidi Herzberg told Spectrum News 13.

The city’s finance and human resources officials need to figure out how much time off Shang accrued, Herzberg said.

The former manager of Volusia County’s most populous city took little, if any, time off, the mayor said.

Shang seemed to have one controversy after another shortly after she started in June 2015.

She ran into resistance from residents while enforcing new garbage rules and tried to keep a woman who videotaped city meetings out of City Hall, the mayor said.

At one point, Chang listed her mailing address as City Hall and that ended up as her residence on voting records, prompting a law enforcement investigation. She eventually entered a deferred prosecution program to resolve the dispute.

“It just became one thing after another,” Herzberg said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city commissioners rejected a last-minute request from Shang for a mutual non-disparagement clause as part of her departure package.

“Basically, I see this as a gag order,” Herzberg said during the meeting. “And if you’re not guilty, why do you need a gag order? If you have nothing to hide, why do you need a gag order?”

Her comments draw a round of applause from mostly anti-Chang residents gathered at City Hall for the resignation vote.

Shang offered her resignation after the City Commission cast a vote 4-3 vote of no confidence during a meeting January 21.

That was one vote short of the “super majority” needed under the city charter to terminate the manager.

In another unanimous vote, the commission Tuesday named Assistant City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper as the interim city manager.