OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy in Marion County is facing charges after police say he stabbed his 5-year-old sister. The case has left many speechless.

According to the police report, the boy's mother walked in as he was knifing his sister. Investigators say the boy got the idea a few days prior.

The story is hard for a lot of people to understand, even those who are in the business of helping people through traumatic situations.

"Just utter sadness, shock," said Shantala Boss, a licensed mental health counselor.

Boss thinks what could lead to something like this is potential trauma during a child's "moldable" years.

"It can set off automatic responses of fear, anxiety, survival that may potentially come out as violence," Boss said.

