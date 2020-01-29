WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Do you have a loved one with a mental disability who lives in Brevard County or frequently visits the Space Coast?

A new initiative by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office is aimed at facilitating interactions between law enforcement and those with special needs during high-stress situations.

Here are five things you should know about the Sheriff’s Office’s C.H.A.N.C.E. Alert Card :

1. What is it? C.H.A.N.C.E. Alert Card (Citizen Has A Noticeable Crisis Episode) for citizens to get a card to carry that can be given to law enforcement during an encounter, for those who have “spe​cial needs” due to mental or neurological disabilities and who may live or frequently visit Brevard County.

2. Who is it for? C.H.A.N.C.E. Alert Card is for adults and juveniles with special needs.

3. How do you get one? To sign up, complete a registration form, bring an ID or legal guardian and turn it into the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office along with a photo but if the person does not have one they need to come in person to get their photo taken.

4. When can people register? The C.H.A.N.C.E. Alert Card registration starts on February 1.

5. More: The C.H.A.N.C.E. Alert Card is free and voluntary.