The Buffalo News has been sold to Lee Enterprises, Inc. for $140 million in cash, ending Warren Buffett’s more than 40-year ownership of the daily newspaper.

The sale was announced early Wednesday morning.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased the News in 1977 from the Butler family, making Lee the paper’s third owner in its history.

The deal also includes the BH Media Group publications, representing the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers and more than 49 paid weekly publications and 32 other print products, the announcement said. Lee has managed BHMG’s publications since July 2018 under a management agreement.

“My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admire the Lee organization for over 40 years,” Buffett said. “They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue. We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges.”