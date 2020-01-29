Detectives with Newburgh police spent much of Wednesday morning going door-to-door in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, trying to find out who fired 17 gunshots wounding two people on South Clark Street south of Benkard Avenue.

The city's Shotspotter service notified officers of the shots at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said in a press release Wednesday that Allah Gayle, 17, and Aaron Stone, 33, were both shot multiple times and were both hospitalized.

No arrests have been made, the motive has not been established, police said, and two nine-millimeter handguns were recovered from the scene.

Spectrum News has also learned from several sources that Gayle is a Newburgh Free Academy student and the cousin of Cherod Gayle — who was shot and killed in June about 800 feet away from the scene of Monday evening's shooting.

A search on the Spectrum News website shows a long list of stories on violence in the area of Benkard Avenue. Some community leaders said they would like to hear more about strategy.

"I want to know what the [police] chief's plan is for reduction of violence in the streets," said Ward 2 Councilwoman Ramona Monteverde when reached by phone Wednesday morning. "I also want to know which organizations and community groups are involved. We need a real crime-fighting strategy."

The city manager said administrators at city hall and the police department have a multi-pronged plan and they have been working closely with non-profits on the plan. One of those non-profits is the Regional Economic Community Action Program (RECAP).

"The model involves credible messengers," said RECAP CEO Charlie Quinn of a holistic crime prevention program, "SNUG," — which RECAP is about to launch.

Through the program, RECAP will train and employ former gang members to mentor at-risk youth and mediate disputes — especially following shootings — hopefully decreasing violence. While RECAP administrators are ready to begin the program, they are stuck waiting.

Even though $200,000 in state funds for the program was announced in April during a celebration including Senator James Skoufis, Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and Mayor Torrance Harvey, the money to fund it is still held up at the state level.

RECAP hopes to get through the bureaucracy and begin recruiting the candidates in the coming months.

"New York state and the comptroller's office; we have to get the contract processed," Quinn said. "We continue to see shootings in the City of Newburgh and we're not in a position to do anything to curb them just yet."

Anyone with information about Tuesday evening's shooting is asked to call Newburgh Police at 845-561-3131.