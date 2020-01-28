ORLANDO, Fla. — Wawa is urging customers to watch payment card statements because of reports that someone has tried to sell some of the customer card information stolen in the recent data breach.

Wawa data breach affected potentially all store locations

Wawa says it's notified payment card companies

Urges customers to sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection

In December, Wawa announced that a data breach targeted customer payment info at potentially all store locations starting after March 4, 2019, both at pumps and at payment counters.

On Tuesday, Wawa announced it was aware of "criminal attempts to sell some customer payment card information" related to that data breach.

Wawa says it has notified its payment card processor and various payment card brands and card issuers, in an attempt to heighten fraud monitoring actions.

Wawa says that any customers who notice fraudulent charges on their card accounts should notify their card company as soon as possible. If the company will not work with the customer to get those charges reimbursed, Wawa says it will.