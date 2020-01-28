TAMPA, Fla. — As Hillsborough County moves toward a possible ban of commercial animal sales, pet store owners have expressed concerns about the future of their businesses.

Hillsborough commissioners propose ordinance to ban commercial pet retailers

Would create adoption-based model of animals from shelters

READ the county agenda on the pet sales ordinance (.pdf)

Last week, county commissioners voted unanimously to accept recommendations to an ordinance prohibiting the sale of pets. That would mean the end of pet stores in the county selling animals obtained from a breeder.

The lengthy commission meeting prompted many speakers on both sides of the topic.

A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

The move is a response to concerns about unsafe and inhumane breeding facilities.

A 2017 ordinance is currently in place allowing the remaining county pet stores, All About Puppies and Puppies Tampa, to buy dogs from reputable breeders.

But if this vote is approved, it would ban sales countywide.

"It's clear to me that only a complete ban on the same of commercially bred dogs can end the cruelty," said Commissioner Ken Hagan.

Pet store owners would have about six months to transition to an adoption-based model once the ban is put in place.

"That would do a disservice to the community," said Alexandria Julian, a general manager at All About Puppies. "Right now, our dogs are coming from reputable licensed breeders and we are and we sell them to the public and warranty those animals."