ORLANDO, Fla. — Terry DeCarlo, the former executive director of The LGBTQ+ Center who became a symbol of strength for the community in the wake of the 2016 Pulse attack, has died.

DeCarlo's husband said DeCarlo died of cancer Tuesday night. His passing was marked by some of Orlando's top leaders, including Mayor Buddy Dyer and State Rep. Carlos Guillermos Smith.

DeCarlo was well-known in the LGBTQ+ community before the June 2016 attack that took 49 lives and thrust Orlando into the national spotlight. The Center became a hub for victim services, family support, and for volunteers in the aftermath. DeCarlo was executive director and then chief communications director for The Center before moving to South Florida in 2018.

Last year DeCarlo was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the neck and face. In October he underwent surgery to remove a tumor.