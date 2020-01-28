ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to divert $10 million into a new trust fund being established to support affordable housing initiatives.

Mitchell Glasser, Orange County’s Manager on Housing and Community Development Division , says the $10 million is surplus funding left over from the 2018-2019 budget.

Commissioners say the money in the trust fund could potentially be used for gap financing for multi-family projects, incentive programs, and rental assistance programs, among other uses.

The idea of a local trust fund came out of Mayor Jerry Demings’ Affordable Housing Task Force and subsequent Housing for All action plan , which commissioners approved December 17, 2019.

Commission now getting presentation on Housing for All action plan. pic.twitter.com/iLTf9fIoon — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 28, 2020

“One of the unique things with the Housing for All plan the mayor asked us all to put together is that it deals with financing, but also the regulatory side,” Glasser said. “How do we remove the regulatory barriers so we can get more diverse housing built in our community?”

Recent studies show Orlando metro ranks first in the nation for the least accessible affordable housing.