ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration's public charge rule, a Central Florida mother is now looking into her disabled son's options in becoming a U.S. Citizen.

Mario Castro, 44, has received his Humanitarian Visa, granting him a two-year stay in the country. Typically the Humanitarian Visa only grants one year, and this third Humanitarian Visa.

Anastacia Vega, 66, his mother, said it was all possible because of their immigration lawyer, Chad Brandt, who provided his service for free. She said he took up her son's case in 2009. Castro was almost deported last August after his Humanitarian Visa renewal was denied.

Vega said their plan now is to start the process to help Castro become a U.S. Citizen, like herself. But she said the new public charge rule could impact his chances.

We told you about the Vega family on New Year’s Day. Mario Castro who is mentally and physically disabled was an undocumented citizen then but now he can stay in the country legally thanks to a U.S. Humanitarian Visa.... at least for two years. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/cBf8qzWpTD — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) January 28, 2020

Castro became mentally and phsycially disabled after a car crash, and he now requires 24/7 care. Vega quit her job to provide the care.

The new public charge rule that will soon take effect will make it tougher for anyone who uses or may use government programs.

"If Mario can’t receive anything in the next two years, that’s fine," Vega said. "He’s survived these last 25 years thanks to the help of our community."

With the help of the Jesus de Nazaret Episcopal Church, Vega is working on creating a nonprofit to help her son and others in his situation called the Mario Castro Foundation.

She said in March or April they will hold a car wash fundraiser to raise money for her son and children like himself.