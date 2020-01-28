Jody Lomeo, CEO of Kaleida Health since 2014, will serve out the remaining term of his contract and step down at the end of this year.

“It’s been 12 great years now between my time at Kaleida Health and ECMC. But it is time for me to get back to my family and spend more time at home,” Lomeo said Tuesday morning. “My three boys and my wife have sacrificed so much for me over the years. In fact, they have prioritized their lives to support me. I owe it to them now to be there as they all enter the next phase of their lives.”

Lomeo has led Kaleida through several major projects, including the building and opening of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, a $270 million endeavor. He also led the efforts to expand the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York’s new Erie County headquarters, in addition to expansions at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Buffalo General Medical Center.

Before joining Kaleida, Lomeo served as CEO of ECMC, spending eight years on the board there before being selected as CEO in July 2008.