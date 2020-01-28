DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Housing Authority ​received a $451,000 grant called the Mainstream Voucher Program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Get more Volusia County coverage

It is the first time Daytona Beach has ever been awarded this grant.

Here are five things you should know about the program:

1. What is it?

The Mainstream Voucher Program it is designed to serve people who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless, and are disabled, or have someone in their immediate household that is disabled, find affordable housing of their choice.

2. Who qualifies?

To qualify, you must have documentation of disability, citizenship, and proof that they’ve registered as homeless. This is only available to disabled people between the ages of 18 and 61.

3. How many vouchers available?

With the grant, DBHA will be able to help 60 people/families find housing. So far only 16 people have gotten vouchers so there are still dozen up for grabs.

4. What are the rules?

Each person that is given a voucher will have a set of rules to follow. They will also be assigned a case worker to help them find a place to live and move.

5. Have questions?

If you have questions, contact the Daytona Beach Housing Authority at mainstream@dbhafl.org or by phone at 386-253-5653