It all starts with a picture and a kind of road map.

"Creating something that is going to communicate and tell a story that is engaging and fun, because the puzzler is going to look at it for quite a few hours," John Bell, director of design at Buffalo Games, explained when asked what goes into making a puzzle. "Sometimes it's just making something up on the spot. Sometimes, it's just boredom is the best remedy."

The work is done with three words in mind.

"Let's play again,” Bell said.

Those three words are then pieced together right down the hall. This is where David Rice, who leads manufacturing, comes in.

"In the manufacturing area we make the boxes and we make the puzzles themselves and then put them in the boxes," Rice said.

It sounds simple enough. Gluing, assembling, cutting and boxing — but really there's a lot more that goes into it. For example, dry time for an image on the cardboard is longer in the summer because of the humidity.

The amount of titles made each year ranges from 500 to 700. Each game or puzzle is then made in quantities of 3,000 to 5,000 at a time. It’s a retail science in itself.

Buffalo Games works with the likes of National Geographic, BuzzFeed and Lucas Films, to name a few, to get puzzles and games out. The company has been in business since 1986 and is at 75 million puzzles and counting. Nagendra Raina, CEO of Buffalo Games, said the draw is that they are meticulous with each and every piece.

"As you can imagine, a puzzler takes about 10 hours, to 40, 50, 60 hours to put a puzzle together, so we are sharing an experience with them," Raina said.

Despite living in the digital age, more people want to piece together memories, ensuring their puzzle is only adding more pieces.

"There's an energy that connects everyone, where everyone is included, working together and playing together. It's just something I don't think any sort of small rectangle or screen can replace," Bell said.

