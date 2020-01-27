KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Desmond Medley stands on US 192 and Oak Street in Kissimmee daily to hand out his resume in hopes of landing a job.

Man stand on U.S. 192 daily to hand out his resume

Desmond Medley turns down money he's offered

He wants a career in hospitality management

Medley is new to the area as he moved to Osceola County from Pasco County three weeks ago. Medley said he’s done many online applications and physically walked into businesses hiring but has not been able to earn a job.

Medley has turned down all cash offered to him on the streets, saying that while he needs the money, he wants a career more.

Medley is a former truck driver with experience in different fields and is currently seeking a career change in hospitality management, which is what he studied during college.

Check out his resume and cover letter.

Spectrum News 13 has connected Medley with agencies that can help, including CareerSource and Goodwill Job Connection Center.