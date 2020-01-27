OCALA, Fla. – Florida's largest prison for women is under fire after a correctional officers was arrested for allegedly spraying bleach in an inmate's food container.

Qualesha Williams, 28, was arrested and fired.

The incident took place at Lowell Correctional Institution located just north of Ocala.

This is the fourth arrest in four years involving prison guards at the facility. In 2015, two guards were charged with sexual misconduct, and a third with bribery.

State lawmaker Ana Eskamani, who represents District 47, has been a vocal proponent for prison reform. She spoke to us from Tallahassee about what she thinks ought to be done.

“These incidents are taking place too often and they take shape in different forms but the root problem is all the same," Eskamani said. "There's an issue of culture within the department of corrections, there are deep needs, better pay for correctional officers so the good ones stay verses leave the system.”

According to reports from this weekend's incident, the inmate could smell the bleach on her food and filed a complaint against the guard.

After her arrest, Williams was released on bond.