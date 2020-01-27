NATIONWIDE - National Transportation Safety Board officials remained at the scene Monday of the deadly helicopter accident which claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Helicopter pilot requested SVFR during foggy conditions Sunday

SVFR exempts helicopters from groundings during some bad weather

LA law enforcement grounded their helicopters on Sunday

RELATED: Florida's NBA community honors Kobe Bryant



The retired All-Star, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in the crash Sunday morning.

The group was headed to Thousand Oaks, Calif., for a basketball tournament.

Before the helicopter crash, the pilot had requested to fly in foggy conditions.

According to a LiveATC.net radio recording, the helicopter was operating under "special visual flight rules."

The control tower in Burbank had asked the pilot what were his flight intentions.

MORE COVERAGE:

The pilot responded to maintain SVFR.

That clearance allows flying of helicopters in weather conditions worse than those under regular circumstances.

By then, the aircraft had been circulating the area for about 15 minutes, according to the recording.

A bulletin by the Federal Aviation Administration on Low Flying Aircraft Complaints explains why they have these exemptions for helicopters.

"The helicopter's increased use by law enforcement and emergency medical service agencies requires added flexibility in the application of many FAA provisions," stated the FAA bulletin.

But, reports confirm the weather conditions were such that even the Los Angeles Police Department and the sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters Sunday morning.

The pilot made the call and according to the FAA regulations this is allowed "when weather conditions are not reported at the airport of intended landing or departure."