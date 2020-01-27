ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Lake County Schools employee who frequently appeared on Alex Jones' radio show and questions what happened at Sandy Hook has been arrested and charged with possessing the personal information of a Sandy Hook parent.

Sandy Hook denier accused of possessing someone else's personal info

Wolfgang Halbig is a former police officer, Lake County Schools employee

He was frequent guest of Alex Jones, who was sued by Sandy Hook parent

RELATED: Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, of Sorrento, Florida was arrested early Monday morning and charged with unlawful possession of the personal identification of another person, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida , state prosecutors say Halbig has been harassing Leonard Pozner over the internet since October 30, 2019.

Pozner is the parent of a Noah, 6, who was among 20 children and six school educators who were shot and killed by a gunman at the Newtown, Connecticut school on December 14, 2012.

Prosecutors in the probable cause affidavit called Halbig a "conspiracy theorist" who is "investigating" the Sandy Hook shooting. Since then, Halbig has contacted Pozner's family, harassing them with emails and phone calls, and has accused the Sandy Hook children of being "crisis actors."

Halbig got a copy of Pozner's social security number, date of birth and other personal identifying information and sent it to hundreds of people via email, prosecutors say. Pozner has had to take steps to protect his identity.

Halbig is a former police officer, according to the Associated Press, and once worked as a risk manager with Lake County Public Schools. He was named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by Pozner against Jones and his "Infowars" media company.

The offense with which Halbig is charged is a first-degree misdemeanor.