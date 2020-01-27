ORLANDO, Fla. — She's a teacher, foster parent, and involved in her church.

Kimberly Rougeux is this week's Everyday Hero

She teaches 5th-grade students at Lake Como School

We met this week's Everyday Hero inside Kimberly Rougeux's Lake Como School classroom.

Rougeux teaches fifth-grade math and science class.

"Precipitation falls down, accumulation, the water gathers all around," she said during the lesson taught when Spectrum News 13 paid a visit.

Miss Rougeux, as the kids call her, has been a teacher for 18 years.

Kids mean so much to her that she is taking that passion outside of the classroom and into the community.

"I teach kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary at First Alliance Church and love it genuinely, working with children," she said.

Rougeux currently fosters several children and is in the progress of adopting two.

"It's amazing to see the impact that can you have on these children's life. It's amazing the stability and routine that love can do."

Rougeux grew up in the Orlando area, going through Orange County Schools and then the University of Central Florida.

Helping and teaching children has always been her focus, and Rougeux said the rewards are totally worth the investment.

"I love working with younger children, love that moment you see them get it," she said. "You see them light up in your eyes, love being able to help them reach that point when kids come to me and say 'I get it,' because the way you drew it or say it."