NATIONWIDE – ESPN will re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night in honor of the basketball legend's life and legacy.

ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final game

Bryant retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California

The game will air at 9 p.m. ET.

Bryant retired in 2016 after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his final game on April 13, 2016, he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

"Kobe ended his NBA career like only he could," ESPN said in a tweet Monday.

The move comes just a day after the 41-year-old, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. Authorities have said it will likely take days to recover the bodies.

In other tributes to Bryant, several NBA teams honored him on Sunday, including the Orlando Magic, by holding a moment of silence before their games.

Meanwhile, the NBA has postponed Tuesday's game between the Lakers and the Clippers "out of respect for the Lakers," the league said Monday.