ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man who is known as DJ Fresh will travel to Miami on Tuesday to work the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LIV.

DJ Fresh also worked Super Bowls in Minneapolis, Atlanta

He is leaving for Miami Tuesday; game is Sunday

More Pinellas County headlines

More Good News headlines

"I'm very excited," said Doug Hensel, 39. "This will actually be my third year playing for the NFL during the NFL Experience through Super Bowl week."

Hensel said he signed a three-year contract with the NFL and Aramark to DJ the NFL Experience.

"They transform the whole entire convention center into what they call the NFL Experience," he said. "The NFL Experience is all of your major top vendors and activations from throwing and punting and kicking to be able to play football like a real player."

DJ Fresh said he also worked the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis and the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta last year. Hensel said he has been the official DJ for the Tampa Bay Rays since 2008 and that's how he got connected to the NFL sports world.

"The NFL reached out and said 'Hey, we want to kind of have you provide that same kind of vibe that you do for MLB All-Star Break when we do our NFL Experience," said Hensel. "I said, 'game on, where are we going?'"

Hensel barely had a day to pack his bags for Miami after playing the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday. DJ Fresh said he has plenty of energy left for some non-stop vibe setting at the Super Bowl.

"It's just a super cool experience," he said. "That I'm very humbled to be a part of."

Hensel said even though his contract expires this year, he’s confident it’ll be renewed for the Super Bowl in Tampa next year.