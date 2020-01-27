DELTONA, Fla. -- The City of Deltona will host a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the resignation of City Manager Jane Shang.

Deltona city manager Jane Shang to resign

City leaders to hold special meeting on Tuesday

Shang received a 4-3 vote of no confidence at a previous meeting

Shang, who has held the position since June 2015, has been surrounded by controversies including voter fraud and needing officers to escort her to her car after meetings, according to city commissioners.

Commissioners have tried to vote her out a handful of times, but have failed. However in last week’s meeting, there was a 4-3 vote of no confidence.

“Contrary to popular belief, the morale of city staff is frankly in the toilet water that we flush down our practically non-existent sewer system, going to our septic tanks,” Mayor Heidi Herzberg said at that meeting.

Commissioner Anita Bradford believes this vote of no confidence leaves Shang with two options— resign or be fired. Bradford wants to see Shang go as she says she has created a toxic environment and kept elected officials in the dark— leading to this breaking point.

“There is a miscommunication, there is the lack of communication,” Bradford said. “Decisions are made without commission input and they are critical decisions, and they are not just affecting staff, they are affecting residents, they are affecting businesses and we have to have communication to in order for us to move the city forward the way it needs to be moving and make educated decisions.“

According to Bradford, if Shang does resign Tuesday, her contract gives her 22 months of benefits and pay.

We reached out to Shang and she chose not to comment.