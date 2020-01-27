DELAND, Fla. — A 72-year-old DeLand-area man was charged with animal cruelty Sunday after a dog found suffering, soiled, severely emaciated on his front porch had to be euthanized, deputies said Monday.

Ronald Alan Winters accused of cruelty to animals

Veterinarian examined 13-year-old dog named Miria

Only humane decision left was to end Miria's pain

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were called to Ronald Alan Winters's residence in the 1400 block of E. Voorhis Avenue at 6 p.m. Sunday by a woman who was moving out of his home and wanted an escort.

The woman alerted deputies about a dog under several blankets on the porch, adding that it does not bite or even move, according to an arrest report.

After Deputy Royce James told Winters to remove the blankets, the officer could see the dog was severely emaciated and soiled.

The dog's ribs and hip bones were visible. The dog, a 13-year-old named Miria, not have the energy or strength to look up at the deputy. It was lying in its own waste.

"The odor coming from the dog was putrid," an arrest report said. "Deputy James asked Winters why would he allow his dog to live in such conditions. Winters said he feels he takes care of the dog the best he can and feeds and waters the dog regularly.

The dog had a bowl of food next to her that appeared untouched.

As the deputy took photos of the dog for evidence, Winters started talking to another person who lived at his home and complained about the deputies.

"Winters made comments about the deputies being idiots for holding him up for the circumstances around the dog. Winters did not seem to take any ownership into the manner the dog was being taken care of," an arrest report said. "Winters said he has not taken care of the dog or put the dog down due to not having any money."

The deputy contacted Volusia County Animal Services, which assessed the dog and determined her body condition score was a 1, the most severe.

She was taken to a veterinarian who evaluated her and gave her the best medical treatment possible, Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said in a statement.

"But we're sad to report that due to her deteriorating condition and obvious suffering, the only humane decision left was to end Miria's pain and let her go in peace."

Two cats were found on his property. They needed medical attention, although their conditions did not rise to the level of animal cruelty charges, Gant said.

"They were taken in by Animal Services to receive treatment," Gant added. "Those two cats, Grey and JackJack, will be up for adoption at New Hope Animal Shelter in DeLand."

Winters voluntarily signed over ownership of the dog and cats.

The Sheriff's Office urged witnesses of animal abuse to step forward. It also urged people who can no longer take care of their pets to seek help from the county.

For assistance from Volusia County Animal Services, call 386-248-1790.