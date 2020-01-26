CALABASAS, Calif. — Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died Sunday, according to a statement from the NBA.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tweeted that five people were confirmed dead in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. at 11:25 a.m. PST. There were no survivors.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva stated in a 2:30 p.m. PST press briefing that the helicopter's manifest listed nine people aboard. Villaneuva confirmed it was believed that there were nine bodies at the crash site.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world," said the NBA in their statement confirming the death of 41-year-old Bryant.

A cause of the crash and the identities of the other passengers aboard are unknown at this time.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career in the NBA with the Lakers, playing 1,346 games with the team before retiring in 2016.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called him "a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court."

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement confirming a S-76 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances near Calabasas.

In the wake of Bryant's death, fans have been gathering in the area around the Staples Center in Downtown L.A.

But the Los Angeles Police Department is asking the members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Bryant not to go to the Staples Center, which is inaccessible due to the Grammy Awards.