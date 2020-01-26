ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time since a lawsuit settlement Orlando’s Chief of Police is opening up about the handling of the Jennifer Kesse case.

In an exclusive Spectrum News 13 interview, Chief Orlando Rolon said while his agency isn’t leading the investigation anymore, they are committed to providing any help they can to solve this case.

Jennifer Kesse went missing in January 2006. Police think she was abducted while leaving her Orlando condo near the Mall of Millenia. Her car was found days later at an apartment about a mile away from home.

Rolon opened up for the first time about the case.

When asked, "Do you feel as if the detectives with Orlando Police did their due diligence to this case?" Rolon said: "I believe everyone acted the best of their abilities to address this case and many of the people involved in this-- for us it’s very important not only as a professional institution but also as a law enforcement agency it’s also very important to us as human beings that we do everything that we can to find what happened to Jennifer and her whereabouts."

The Kesse family is now taking lead on the investigation after suing police for access to the agency’s investigative records. The Kesse’s received some of those records last year but are still going back and forth with Orlando Police on some redacted files.

In a special report on Monday, the Kesse share what they are learning from the files and how they are using them to uncover new opportunities to investigate their daughter’s disappearance.

Orlando Chief of Police Orlando Rolon speaks with Spectrum News' Curtis McCloud about the Jennifer Kesse case. (Curtis McCloud)