ORLANDO, Fla. — The cool weather is going to hang around for today, but it will be pretty nice for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures closer to season average this weekend

Rain chances won't increase until middle of week

Whether you’re just heading out to the neighborhood park today or going to the Rolex 24 or the Pro-Bowl, it will be a cool afternoon, but pleasant. A few added clouds will mix in with the sunshine today compared to Saturday afternoon.

These clouds will be ahead of our next weather maker that will bring the chance for some showers on Monday. Today will be rain free with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s.

The clouds that move in today will help keep temperatures a little bit warmer tonight compared to last night. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be the chance for a few showers on Monday. But, the weather disturbance that will be passing across Central Florida will be rather weak. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be rain free with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances return on Wednesday as another weak disturbance passes across the region.

The coverage of rain will only be 30 percent. Highs will be consistently in the lower 70s through most of this week.

A stronger storm system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This will be an increasing chance of rain for Friday into Saturday.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions will be fair today. The winds will be a little lighter and out of the north at 5 to 10 knots with seas running at 4 to 5 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today with wave heights of 3 to 4 plus feet. The risk of rip currents remains high so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. Water temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s.

