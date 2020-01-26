OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County corrections officer was arrested and fired after being accused of using bleach to try to poison an inmate.

Marion County corrections officer arrested

Qualesha Williams accused of trying to poison inmate

Williams fired by Dept. of Corrections

According to an arrest report, Lowell Correctional Institution officer Qualesha Williams, 28, sprayed the bleach in a drinking cup and tried to serve it to a prisoner after the two got in an argument.

The inmate alerted another correctional officer who contacted supervisors.

Deputies arrested Williams early Saturday. She has since been freed on bond.

The Florida Department of Corrections responded by firing Williams immediately.

In a released statement, the DOC said it "takes all allegations of abuse or mistreatment of inmates seriously"... and encourages inmates and staff to report any misconduct.