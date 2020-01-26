ORLANDO, Fla. — More challenges are popping up for Puerto Rico from seismic activity.

Another earthquake has struck the US territory still recovering from devastating quakes in previous weeks that killed at least one person.

These earthquakes continue to keep the island on edge.

The US Geological Survey measured Saturday’s earthquake as a 5.0 – the epicenter, near the town of Guayanilla. A region that’s already been hit hard in recent weeks by quakes.

The island has seen serious damage over the past few weeks as quakes continue to rock the island.

With many buildings on the island including schools crumbling or damaged from earthquakes, More than 4,000 people remain in shelters or have been sleeping in tents or in cars for fear that another earthquake could lead buildings to collapse at any moment.

Officials expect that number to rise.

Passengers coming in from San Juan Saturday night to Orlando International Airport took off not long after this latest quake struck.

JR Roman lives in Orlando but was visiting family in San Juan. He said people there are continuing on but there’s been constant shaking.

"In San Juan, the people are working, everything is fine, I received the moving in the last week - 2 or 3 times. It's intensive," Roman said. "Very intensive, emotional time"

Roman hopes the people of Puerto Rico can maintain their faith and continue to support one another on the island as they work to rebuild.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration in Puerto Rico following the earthquakes that officials say have caused more than $200 million dollars in damages.