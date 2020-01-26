ORLANDO, Fla. — Puerto Ricans felt more shaking Saturday after yet another strong earthquake shook the island.

This comes weeks after strong earthquakes caused buildings to collapse on the island, killing at least one person.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Puerto Rico's Saturday earthquake as a magnitude 5.0.

The epicenter was near Ponce. It's a part of the island that has already experienced serious damage over the past few weeks as relentless have quakes continued to rock the island.

Many Puerto Ricans are spending their days and nights in tents or in their cars, worried about being inside a building that could crumble at any moment.

Passengers arriving to Orlando from San Juan, Puerto Rico Saturday night at Orlando International Airport took off not long after the latest earthquake hit.

JR Roman lives in Orlando but is from Puerto Rico. He was in San Juan visiting family.

""Very intensive, emotional time," Roman told Spectrum News.

Roman hopes during this difficult time, Puerto Ricans will continue to support one another as the island works to rebuild and push forward.

"I hope people maintain the faith because it's a difficult time," he said.