PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE — Almost two years in the making, Patrick Air Force Base will soon become the newest location for the Department of Defense STARBASE program. It will be the second one in Florida.

So far nationwide, there are around 70 STARBASE programs.

The launch of the program on the Space Coast means students like 11-year-old Joseph Matella have a place to learn all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) starting in March.

“I have always been into engineering and mechanics, so that's what I really want to do when I grow up, because that is fun to me, because I like knowing how things work,” said Matella, a student with the STARBASE program.

Fourty-five SW Commanding Officer Brigadier General Doug Schiess explained to Spectrum News as the space industry expands, there’s a need for more STEM jobs.

“If the children get that education and be part of our national infrastructure and our industry, and if some of them join the space airforce, that’s great. Join our mission’s partners at NASA or within the community doing great stuff,” Schiess said.

The program focuses primarily on fifth graders and about 700 hours of instruction per year for classes of 20-35 students.

The DoD's STARBASE is an educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins says this partnership will fuel an already competitive group of students.

“Brevard only has less than 3 percent of the students across the state, and we bring more than our share of awards. We historical brought home about 30 percent at regional state science fair,” Mullins said.