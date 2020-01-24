Not many are applauding Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement about the extension of the New York State Fair by five days — especially vendors who plan to participate in the Erie County Fair.

"The fair doesn't just show up," said Erie County Fair Manager Jessica Underberg. "Changing your dates for five dates doesn't just happen in one day. Those are conversations to be had a long time coming."

Underberg says she and many of her vendors were blindsided by the decision. The State Fair will now overlap with the Erie County Fair for three days and eight other fairs throughout the state.

"It kind of comes in as a puzzle," said Underberg. "It's not something that you can come in and pull in and pull out."

She adds the change will create a conflict in scheduling and impact any existing contracts vendors may have at other fairs. At many fairs it is required that a vendor stay the entire time and they may be forced to choose which one to attend.

"Some of those trailers can be $300,000 to $400,000, so if you think about your business today and now we say, ‘Guess what? You have to spend another $300,000 to $400,000 if you want to be in two places at once.’ That’s huge. A lot of things can be solved with communication,” said Underberg.

Underberg says the overlapping dates will impact livestock and 4-H competitions. A qualification in a county fair is required before moving onto state fair competitions.

"The impact and the ripple of that is much widespread than just Syracuse and Erie County. It is spread across the whole state. Through all of these fairs and all of these businesses," she said.

Underberg says Cuomo's announcement came one day after a New York State Association of Fairs meeting in Rochester. The Erie County Fair manager says she is hoping for another meeting with managers to discuss how to make the impact of the change as minimal as possible.