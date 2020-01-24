LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl incidents are on the rise across Central Florida, putting law enforcement and others at risk for possible exposure. But some critics claim fentanyl exposure is a myth.

Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office uses laboratory truck to reduce exposure

Harm Reduction Coalition says fentanyl exposure is a myth

RELATED STORIES: 3 Orange County Deputies Treated for Fentanyl Exposure Lake Authorities, Suspect Hospitalized After Possible Fentanyl Exposure



An undercover detective with Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Units told Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Coueignoux he’s lost track of how many fentanyl incidents he’s responded to.

He said the drug is a close second to meth when it comes to how pervasive it is in Lake County .

Because of fentanyl’s growing popularity, exposure to the drug is also on the rise. In May 2019, a Lake County deputy pulled over a van, became contaminated with suspected fentanyl , and started to pass out. Another deputy quickly revived him with Narcan.

Two responding firefighters and one of the suspects also fell ill.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, there for 48 overdose incidents and six overdose deaths involving opioids. In 2019, the numbers jumped to 76 incidents and 14 deaths.

To minimize exposure, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office uses a clandestine laboratory truck. It’s equipped with hazmat gear. Once at a scene, detectives suit up, covering every inch of exposed skin.

But some critics claim the risk from fentanyl exposure is inaccurate.

According to the Harm Reduction Coalition , “opioid toxicity from transdermal or airborne exposure… is a near scientific impossibility.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention , fentanyl poses “a potential hazard” including inhaling or ingesting the drug.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. John Herrell said, “All we can do is speak to what we’ve seen, not only in Lake County but across the nation, and it is a common occurrence that first responders and law enforcement fall ill and start displaying signs of opioid overdose.”

For those on the front lines, they’re not taking any chances when it comes to responding to a fentanyl incident.

We called and emailed the Harm Reduction Coalition several times to be part of our story, but as of last update, we have not received a response.​