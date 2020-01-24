ORLANDO, Fla. — The city’s planning board green-lighted amendments to the Magic’s proposed Sports and Entertainment District next to the Amway Center.

Orlando's municipal planning board approved amendments to the Orlando Magic's proposed Sports and Entertainment District downtown.

The Orlando Magic proposed developing the district back in 2013 for $100 million. Since then, it is now a $500-million project.

Since then, the future of it keeps evolving and expanding. The plan includes a hotel, retail, office, and event space along with a 2,500-spot parking garage and pedestrian plaza.

The plan is to build the development next to the Amway Center at the site of the old Orlando Police Department Headquarters on North Hughey Avenue.

The proposed changes to it double the office space to more than 400,000 square feet and add 50 more hotel rooms for a total of 300.

The chief communications officer for the Magic told Spectrum News 13 the proposed district is still in the design phase. Once that is finished, the Magic will have a better idea about a construction schedule.