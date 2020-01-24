ORLANDO, Fla. – The new corporate headquarters of Marriott Vacations Worldwide will be in Orlando, the company announced Friday.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide to open new headquarters in Orlando

The facility will be built at Unicorp's O-Town West development near Disney

Construction is expected to begin this year

The new 9-story, state-of-the-art facility will be built at O-Town West, the mixed-used development from Unicorp National Developments, Inc.

"As a leader in our industry that includes a collection of world-class brands and businesses, we couldn't be happier to embark on this exciting new chapter of our business," Marriott Vacations Worldwide president and CEO Stephen P. Weisz said in a statement.

Located near Disney World, just off Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway, O-Town West will include a boardwalk, shops, restaurants and more.

Marriott joins other companies that announced locations at the development, including White Castle.

Construction of Marriott Vacations Worldwide's headquarters is slated to begin this year and be completed by 2021.