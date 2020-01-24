PALM BAY, Fla. — We’re speaking with neighbors in Palm Bay after more details were released in the case of the so-called "Pillowcase Rapist."

"Dungeon in progress" found in home of Robert Koehler

Koehler is accused of being the Pillowcase Rapist from the 1980s

Investigators think he's responsible for dozens of attacks in South Florida

Robert Koehler is a man authorities say committed a rash of attacks in the 1980s in South Florida before moving to Brevard County.

Neighbors are in shock over the accusations against Koehler.

One man we spoke with says he knew Koehler for years and says Koehler convinced him he was building a storm shelter.

"It doesn't match anything that I know," says Ron Powell, who lives a couple of houses down.

Powell said he's known Koehler for 15 years.

Koehler was arrested and linked through DNA to a 1983 rape in Miami. He's accused of 25 attacks in South Florida from the early to mid-1980s. That time period coincides with 40 overall attacks, where the armed suspect covered his face with a pillowcase, shirt, or towel.

"Many of the victims described the weapon as a sharp, pointy object like an icepick, which a nail file certainly would fit the bill," Miami-Dade County Prosecutor Laura Adams said.

Investigators searched Koehler's Palm Bay home and found safes containing women's jewelry and trinkets.

They also found what they describe as a dungeon being built in an excavated area.

"A dungeon in progress," Adams said. "He had excavated a little room under the floor of his house. That was very disturbing for the investigators to see."

"I haven't been in to see it, in the house," Powell said.

Powell said Koehler gave him a different explanation.

"It was going to be designed as a safe room to keep him and his family safe, if there was ever a Cat 5 hurricane that comes from the Bahamas and wipes us all out," Powell said.

But if Koehler is convicted of these horrific crimes?

"I wouldn't defend those actions," Powell said.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigators are assisting Miami-Dade authorities on the case. They credit Brevard deputies and the local State Attorney's Office with getting the search warrants to find the evidence in the safes.

So far, there is no link to any Pillowcase Rapist attacks on Florida's Space Coast.