ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida's unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent in December, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

Florida's unemployment rate dips to record low

The rate was 3 percent in December

Job growth in Florida outpaced the national rate

The dip was a record low for the Sunshine State.

"My administration continues to pursue bold priorities for Florida, and our efforts to diversify the economy are yielding results," DeSantis said in a statement.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, 220,000 Floridians enter the workforce in 2019. Meanwhile, Florida businesses created 198,000 private sector jobs. A total of 47,900 new jobs were created in the leisure and hospitality sector alone.

The job growth rate for Florida is 2.5 percent, which outpaces the national rate of 1.5 percent.

Orlando had the highest job creation rate in the state, according to officials.