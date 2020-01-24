ORLANDO, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy fatally shot on Americana Boulevard on Thursday was identified by deputies Friday as Werlens Morissett.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office think people saw the attack just before 10 p.m. Thursday at 2036 Americana Blvd.

They are asking witnesses to contact investigators and share what they know about the shooting.

Deputies say the teen suffered from “obvious trauma.” He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Information about the attack or attackers has not been released.

“That is all the information we have for release at this time,” a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.