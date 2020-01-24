ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal health officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S.

The Chicago woman, who is in her 60s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the city of millions that's thought to be the center of the outbreak.

The unidentified woman returned to the U.S. on Monday, January 13, without any signs of the illness, but she fell ill a few days later. She continues to be hospitalized, but Chicago's health commissioner tells the Associated Press she's doing well.

Earlier this week, a man in his 30s in Washington state became the first U.S. patient with coronavirus. He also had traveled to central China.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the two U.S. patients likely won't be the only ones. Worldwide, coronovirus cases have topped 900, according to CNN, and more than two dozen people have died.

The Florida Department of Health said in a statement to Spectrum News that it was working closely with the CDC to monitor the coronvirus outbreak. It said no cases have been reported in Florida to date.

Central Florida-based hospital chain Orlando Health said that for now, its teams were continuing to keep informed of the latest developments, and they're working with public health agencies and other medical partners to implement safety protocols in the event that the coronovirus is detected at its hospitals.

"As with all public health concerns and potential scenarios, we work continually with our epidemiology and infection diseases specialists, our infection prevention and control staff, our emergency management team, and other groups to ensure our health care organization remains well informed and coordinated to respond swiftly and appropriately," Orlando Health said in a statement.

The CDC discouraged all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. As a result, major U.S. carriers, Delta , United , and American Airlines were all offering travel waivers on flights to and from Wuhan and a couple of other major Chinese cities.

The CDC is currently screening passengers for the coronavirus at the international airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/JFK, and San Francisco who have come from Wuhan.

For its part, Orlando International Airport on Thursday that because it has no direct flights to Wuhan, it had no immediate plans for additional measures on top of standard screenings.

"We will continue to collaborate with health officials, monitor the situation for changes and will act accordingly," an airport statement said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has taken dramatic steps in an effort to contain its spread.

Wuhan is the largest city in central China, with an estimated population of 10 million. Earlier this week, China locked down travel in and out of Wuhan, with flights, trains, and vehicle traffic restricted. Lockdowns of almost a dozen other large cities followed, affecting an estimated 30 million people.

Even Shanghai Disney Resort has shut down until further notice.

The lockdowns come just before the Lunar New Year holiday, a time when tens of millions had planned to travel to visit family.

Information from CNN and the Associated Press was used in this article.