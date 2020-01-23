MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Two teen students were arrested Wednesday after the Mount Dora Police Department stated the boys brought a handgun to Mount Dora High School, prompting a lockdown and campus sweep for additional weapons.

Teens, gun found in roughly three minutes

Initial investigation did not find danger

Freshman, sophomore at school arrested

The only weapon found was a .25-caliber Colt pistol brought on campus by a 17-year-old freshman and a 16-year-old sophomore, according to a statement from Deputy City Clerk Misty Elder Sommer.

Mount Dora School Resource officer Nate Warford learned about a gun on the campus of the school at 700 N. Highland St. at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday.

As the officer and school guardian Bob Dennison responded, Warford notified Mount Dora dispatch and requested additional patrol units, Sommer said.

"The school was also placed on lockdown for the safety of all involved," Sommer’s statement said. Police found the teens and took the gun within roughly three minutes after learning about the weapon on campus.

The statement did not disclose how Warford learned about the gun. The weapon was "recovered without incident," the statement said.

The report did not specify if the gun was loaded or if the suspects had bullets.

The Lake County Sherriff's Office brought a police dog to the school for a search of all buildings to make sure the campus was free of all firearms.

"The initial investigation indicates the students and staff at Mount Dora High School were not in any immediate danger," the statement said.

The report said the teens were arrested but it did not specify the charges. Spectrum News 13 is withholding their names because they are minors.

"The Mount Dora Police Department is proud of the great working relationship they share with the Lake County School Safety and Security which assist in bringing incidents like this to a safe conclusion," the statement concluded.