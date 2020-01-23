ORLANDO, Fla. — Two weeks after strong earthquakes started rocked Puerto Rico, Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Central Florida gave Spectrum News 13 an update on the recovery on the island.

Murphy just returned from Puerto Rico after leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to survey the damage and meet with local and federal leaders.

Spectrum News 13's Justin Soto spoke to Murphy one-on-one Wednesday and learned changes could be on the way to help the island.

Murphy tells us in the coming weeks, Congress will consider if Puerto Rico needs additional funding for disaster relief.

The island is still recovering from deadly category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"There are a lot of people who are displaced. They're living in these camp, tent city-type of facilities. There is a lot of fear as well, because the seismic activity has not ended," the Congresswoman said.

It's an ongoing situation with issues that still need to be addressed.

"There will be a need for helping people to rebuild. We saw a number of homes that were once two-story homes that had basically collapsed on itself,” she noted.

Murphy said Puerto Ricans could also flee to Central Florida just like after Hurricane Maria.

"We will want to make sure we look at those numbers to see if they're affecting our school systems in the aftermath of the seismic activity and make sure we also provide sufficient resources for our community here in Central Florida to absorb and welcome Puerto Ricans," Murphy said.

With Puerto Ricans working to rebuild their lives, more disaster resources could be on the way.

"There will be another look at perhaps a disaster supplemental specific to the seismic activity," Murphy said.

We questioned the Congresswoman about the potential for more aid after unused emergency supplies and drinking water from Hurricane Maria were found in a Ponce warehouse.

"The people of Puerto Rico are angry and disappointed in government, and they have a right to be disappointed, and so the federal government needs to make sure the government of Puerto Rico delivers the resources provided in a way that gets to people who need to the help," Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Murphy said she's dedicated to helping both the Puerto Rican and Central Florida communities.

"Puerto Rico, the island of the community that is here in Central Florida, will always have a voice in Congress, so long as I'm there," Murphy said.

We're told an investigation is underway into those unused supplies.

She wants to encourage the Puerto Rican government to hold people accountable.